Arsenal XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

Zinchenko missed last weekend’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest due to a calf issue and his comeback would be a timely boost for Mikel Arteta, who has confirmed that Jurrien Timber is likely to miss the entire season after suffering a serious knee injury.

New signing Timber started at left-back on his top-flight debut against Forest, with Thomas Partey operating from the right.

Arteta said: “Alex [Zinchenko] is doing very well, he’s been training with us and hopefully we’re going to have him available very, very soon.”

Asked whether Timber’s injury is an opportunity for Kieran Tierney, Arteta said: “It’s an opportunity for everybody. We’re going to need everybody, and everybody is going to be important.

“The numbers that we have in the squad, especially in those positions are more limited now, so everybody has to be ready.”

On whether Tierney is still part of his plans, he added: “Well, he played the [Community Shield], no? So, a player that played five days before in the final is part of the plans, for sure.”

Aaron Ramsdale is expected to keep his place in goal despite the arrival this week of David Raya.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Injured: Gabriel Jesus, Timber, Balogun, Elneny, Lokonga

Doubts: Zinchenko, Nelson

Suspended: None

Time and date: 8pm BST on Monday August 21, 2023

Venue: Selhurst Park