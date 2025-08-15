Ash Ngoma Debuts Soulful New Single ‘Ungowami’ – Emerging Afro pop sensation Ash Ngoma is ready to make her long-awaited debut with the release of her first single, “Ungowami.” Deeply personal, soul-stirring, and rooted in love, this track marks a powerful entrance for the 24-year-old artist whose music is infused with authenticity, warmth, and emotional depth.

The message of the song is clear: “Ungenile enhlizweni yami futhi akekho ozok’khipha.” You’ve entered my heart, and no one will remove you.” In these words, Ash beautifully assures her love interest that they hold permanent residency in her heart. “Ungowami” is a lyrical promise, affirming that her heart belongs to them and only them. That they are the one who reigns within it.

‘Ungowami’ – A collaboration with Africa Unite Records

Created in collaboration with Africa Unite Records and co-produced by June, Quan, and Andy, the single reflects Ash’s ability to translate deep emotion into a fresh, polished sound. The production team not only helped bring her vision to life but also gave her the confidence to fully embrace her artistry.

“Ungowami” is more than just a love song. It’s a declaration of commitment and emotional sanctuary. Inspired by the unwavering love and support she has always received from her family, Ash channels those feelings into a romantic context, envisioning a love that is mutual, gentle, and secure.

“My sound is fresh but nostalgic, spiritual yet grounded,” says Ash. “It speaks to the soul and is rooted in love. Whether romantic, self-love, or the kind of love that heals.”

More about Ash Ngoma

Born in Etwatwa, a small town in the East Rand, Ash was raised in a tight-knit, music-loving family. With a church leader for a father and siblings who formed the choir, music has always been part of her DNA. These early foundations of faith, unity, and emotional honesty are central to her creative expression today.

“Ungowami” marks the beginning of Ash’s official musical journey. Her first release, her introduction to the world. It’s a reflection of her lived experiences and her dreams. Ash is nspired by artists like Tems, Msaki, and Nkosazana Daughter. She is carving out her own lane in Afro pop, blending soul, amapiano, and heartfelt storytelling.

Her debut EP is currently in the works. Collaborations with artists like Mawhoo, Cici, and Mawelele are on her wish list. Ash Ngoma is just getting started. Her goal? To connect. To heal. And to create music that resonates across borders.

Stream “Ungowami” by Ash Ngoma here

Follow Ash Ngoma on social media here

If you enjoyed reading Ash Ngoma Debuts Soulful New Single ‘Ungowami’ check out more debut releases here