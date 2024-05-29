Celebrities Mentioned In Ashley Madison Docuseries

Before the documentary series was released, the revealed that disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar had two accounts on the site.

According to Gawker, Josh used a credit card to pay for at least two memberships. The card’s billing address also matched his grandmother’s home in Fayetteville, Ark.

Josh seemingly confirmed the creation of the accounts when he released a statement on his family’s website, saying he had “re-broken” everyone’s trust. He previously admitted molesting five young girls, four of whom were his younger sisters.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife,” he said.

The convicted reality star added, “I was hiding my own personal failings. As I am learning the hard way, we have the freedom to choose our actions, but we do not get to choose our consequences. I deeply regret all hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example. I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time.”