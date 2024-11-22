Why Villa, Forest and Newcastle backed Man City in fight against Premier League

Manchester City had the backing of three Premier League clubs but lost in their attempts to block changes to associated party transaction (APT) rules on Friday.

Premier League shareholders swiftly voted 16-4 in favour of the amendments, with only Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle supporting City.

City were looking to delay the vote, writing to clubs last week and warning them against rushing into a decision when calling the changes “unlawful”.

What are the APT rules?

The Premier League first introduced the APT rules in December 2021 with the aim of “safeguarding the financial stability, integrity, and competitive balance of the league”.

The majority of Premier League clubs voted in the rules, which state commercial and sponsorship deals between clubs and companies linked to their owners cannot be above “fair market value”.

All transactions are reviewed by a Premier League board, while an associated party of a club “includes third parties that are in the same group of companies as a club, has common ownership or board members with a club, or where the third party and the club are materially influenced by the same party”.

The rules are considered by their backers as key to ensuring competitive balance in the league by preventing those with the deepest pockets artificially inflating the value of such deals.

Why did Man City challenge APT rules?

City launched a legal challenge against the Premier League in June over the sponsorship rules, arguing changes made in February to toughen up the regulations broke competition rules.

Subsequently, both City and the Premier League claimed victory after the tribunal finished in October, where an arbitration panel found aspects of the APT rules were unlawful, among them the exclusion of shareholder loans.

City’s general counsel Simon Cliff then wrote to clubs last week warning any attempt to rush through changes before the same panel had provided further guidance around the implications of its findings risked a fresh legal challenge being launched.

Why did Villa, Forest and Newcastle back Man City?

Villa owner Nassef Sawiris told the Daily Telegraph earlier this week that concern over additional legal costs was one reason why his club supported a postponement.

Sawiris said the Premier League needed a “fresh start” and argued that by delaying the vote, more clubs would vote against the amendments.

“In our view, a vote in 90 days on amended terms taking into consideration the tribunal’s findings will have a significantly greater chance of securing the unanimous support of all 20 Premier League clubs,” Sawiris said.

“Crucially, a unanimous vote will present a fresh start for an embattled Premier League that began with the failed attempt to launch a Super League in 2021.”

Newcastle offered no comment in October but one source told i : “The rules were made in haste and the suspicion was always that certain clubs thought there would be a Saudi sponsor trying to put a trillion pounds in the club from day one so they had to react.”

Were any clubs vocal against Man City?

Former City executive Omar Berrada is now the chief executive at Manchester United and was one of those who spoke in favour of the amendments at Friday’s clubs meeting in central London.

Berrada was sitting next to City’s general counsel Cliff at Friday’s meeting, owing to the layout in club alphabetical order.

Chelsea were reported to be a club who might back City, but in the end their general counsel James Bonington joined Berrada in speaking in defence of the changes at the meeting.

Is the APT battle over?

It doesn’t look like it. City declined to comment on Friday in response to the vote, but their position remains unchanged from that outlined by Cliff last week, and they await word from the arbitration panel.

Their view is that all the rules are void in the interim.

Sources close to City also believe this is less of an endorsement of Premier League chief Richard Masters than it might appear, and say some clubs only supported the amendments at Friday’s meeting because they were worried what would happen if shareholder loans were included retrospectively in the rules.

Instead, the amended rules will only look at what is a fair market rate of interest on existing and future loans, and will allow a grace period to convert such loans to equity.

Is this related to Man City’s 115 charges?

In a word: no. The hearing into the Premier League’s 115 charges against Manchester City began in September, and this is entirely separate to the APT challenge laid out by the league champions.

An outcome on the 115 charges – for allegedly breaching financial fair play regulations over a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018 – is expected in spring 2025, with any findings likely to be appealed, lawyers and legal experts told i in September.

City have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, with head coach Pep Guardiola signing a new contract extension this week and insisting he would remain at the club even if they were relegated – which is deemed one possible punishment should they be found guilty.

“I said six months ago, one year ago when all the clubs accused us of having done something – what happened if you got relegated? I will be here,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“I don’t know the position of the conference they’re going to bring us, we’re going to come up and come up, we’re going to come back to the Premier League. I knew it then, I feel it now.”

Additional reporting from the Press Association