Aston Villa file complaint over ‘inexperienced’ referee in Man Utd defeat

Aston Villa have confirmed they will make a complaint to the Premier League over the appointment of “inexperienced” referee Thomas Bramall for their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Victory at Old Trafford on the final day of the season, with other results going in their favour, would have been enough for Unai Emery’s side to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

However, two late goals from Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen condemned the visitors to defeat.

HUGE controversy at Old Trafford 🤯 The whistle blows for a foul as Rogers challenges Bayindir, but did the whistle go too early, as Bayindir didn't look to have gathered the ball…👀

Villa are furious that a goal which would have put them in front just before Diallo’s header was ruled out for a foul by Morgan Rogers on United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Bramall deemed that Bayindir had control of the ball with both hands before Rogers nipped in.

On the touchline, Villa head coach Emery had to be restrained by his coaching staff.

“The complaint is not about the decision,” Villa director of football Damian Vidagany said.

“The complaint is about the selection of the referees. One of the most inexperienced referees for one of the most difficult matches of the season involving another four or five teams. It is not about the decision.

“The decision is clear. It is a mistake. The referee apologised for the mistake. We can do nothing. The problem is why the experienced international referees were not here today.”

Emery also confirmed that Bramall had admitted to making an error.

“Today we can speak about the season, we can speak about the 90 minutes and we can speak about the key moments,” he said.

“The key moment was of course the goal of Morgan Rogers and how the referee decided the action. I spoke with the referee and he knows his mistake. We make mistakes every day, I do as well.

“I believe in VAR and I think we have very good referees in the Premier League. With this goal maybe we could get a better result and Champions League position but we didn’t deserve more than the result we have.”

Emery was gracious enough to admit Villa had been second best, given they had one shot on target compared to United’s 10, with the hosts also hitting the woodwork three times.

Bramall, 35, was promoted to Select Group 1, the highest level for referees in England, ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He has alternated between the Premier League and the Championship this season.