Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h
They are on the cusp of history, with this European final in Dublin and then a German Cup final against second-tier Kaiserslautern three days later the final obstacles to winning all three trophies without a single defeat.
Atalanta, meanwhile, reached their first ever European final by beating Marseille in the semi-finals, having knocked out Liverpool earlier in the knockout stages.
The Serie A side have not won a trophy since 1963 and have already had a chance to end that long wait this season, having been beaten by Juventus in the Coppa Italia final last week.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
The match will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
The Europa League trophy will be claimed in Dublin
AFP via Getty Images
Where to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen team news
Atalanta are without Marten de Roon and Emil Holm for the final.
Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has missed the last three weeks with a thigh injury, leaving him as a doubt for the final.
As for Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz has been struggling with a thigh injury, but he was fit enough to feature off the bench for the final 30 minutes against Augsburg on Saturday and is in contention to start in Dublin.
Granit Xhaka and Piero Hincapie both started that match among the substitutes too, but will likely feature from the start against Atalanta.
Florian Wirtz is fit to feature for Bayer Leverkusen
AFP via Getty Images
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction
Destiny appears with Leverkusen this season after such a remarkable campaign.
The finishing line is now in sight and they have shown no signs of being hindered by pressure or the magnitude of their achievements so far.
Atalanta have been impressive in reaching the final, including when securing that famous win at Anfield, but Leverkusen are worthy favourites.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen match odds
Atalanta to lift the trophy: 10/3
Bayer Leverkusen to lift the trophy: 5/6
Odds via Betfair. Subject to change.
Source link