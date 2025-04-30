Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds
Ruben Amorim will hope to keep the semi-final rather more straightforward, but that may not be easy – barring the Lyon comeback, United are winless since March 16, when they beat Leicester 3-0.
Athletic are in the midst of a strong season, sitting fourth in LaLiga with just one loss in their last 10 matches across all competitions.
They have recorded four draws in that time, though, three of which were goalless. Whether United can overcome such a stern defence will prove pivotal.
Date, kick-off time and venue
The match will take place at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, which will also host the Europa League final on May 21.
Where to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Free highlights: The TNT Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights at full-time.
Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United team news
Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo both trained on Wednesday morning which suggests they’re not too far away from returning. Altay Bayindir and Toby Collyer also took part in the training session and could be available for selection.
However, Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, and Lisandro Martinez will all remain sidelined.
Athletic are set to have Nico Williams available for the tie. He suffered an ankle injury ahead of the recent visit to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid, but he returned to the bench last week as Ernesto Valverde’s side beat Las Palmas. He did not feature in that match, but his selection for pre-match media duties suggests he is ready to start.
Top scorer Oihan Sancet will miss the match in a major boost to Amorim. The attacking midfielder, who has 17 goals and three assists in all competitions this season, is also a doubt for the second leg, having struggled with recurring hamstring issues this year.
Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United prediction
Athletic will come into this match with a healthy defence and a weakened front line. United come into it with a relatively strong defence and a misfiring attack.
These factors will likely combine for a low-scoring match. If fit, Williams’ star factor will prove to be key, as will Fernandes’ for United.
While Athletic will want to secure a healthy lead heading into the second leg at Old Trafford, it will be easier said than done. A stalemate looks most likely.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Manchester United wins: 1
Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United match odds
Athletic Bilbao to win: 10/11
Manchester United to win: 11/4
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
