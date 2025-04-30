2
39
48
34
30
9
24
11
40
23
46
8
4
5
29
31
32
49
18
38
26
25
14
37
33
16
1
20
43
13
15
10
35
44
22
3
Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

2025-04-30Last Updated: 2025-04-30
346 2 minutes read

Ruben Amorim will hope to keep the semi-final rather more straightforward, but that may not be easy – barring the Lyon comeback, United are winless since March 16, when they beat Leicester 3-0.

Athletic are in the midst of a strong season, sitting fourth in LaLiga with just one loss in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

They have recorded four draws in that time, though, three of which were goalless. Whether United can overcome such a stern defence will prove pivotal.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The match will take place at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, which will also host the Europa League final on May 21.

Night to remember: There was bedlam at Old Trafford after Harry Maguire’s last-gasp winner against Lyon

Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Where to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: The TNT Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights at full-time.

Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United team news


Source link

2025-04-30Last Updated: 2025-04-30
346 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

James Maddison: Tottenham squad do not care about kingmakers role in title race

James Maddison: Tottenham squad do not care about kingmakers role in title race

2024-04-11
Man City XI vs Copenhagen: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League today

Man City XI vs Copenhagen: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League today

2024-02-13
How to watch Celtic vs Rangers: TV channel and live stream for Old Firm derby today

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers: TV channel and live stream for Old Firm derby today

2024-09-01
Rio Ngumoha bids Chelsea goodbye with Liverpool set to sign wonderkid in transfer coup

Rio Ngumoha bids Chelsea goodbye with Liverpool set to sign wonderkid in transfer coup

2024-09-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo