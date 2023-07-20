Auckland shooting: Three dead, 5 injured after incident hours before Women’s World Cup opening

T hree people, including the gunman, have been killed after a shooting in Auckland that took place just hours before the opening of the Women’s World Cup in the city.

Police in Auckland confirmed three people had died and five others were injured, including a police officer, after a shooter opened fire at a building in lower Queen Street in Auckland’s Central Business District on Thursday morning New Zealand time.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins stated that there was no wider national security risk after an assessment undertaken by officials, and the tournament has gone ahead as scheduled after talks with FIFA.

The crowd at the sold-out Eden Park game, including Mr Hipkins, held a moment’s silence out of respect for the victims and emergency services involved before kick-off.

It comes after a 24-year-old man, who was working on a construction site inside the third floor of a building on lower Queen Street, opened fire over an “employment-related matter” around 7.20am on Thursday.

The man made his way up through the building site, discharging a shotgun multiple times while several workers “found refuge” hiding in the building, New Zealand Police said.

The shooter was found barricaded inside a lift shaft around 8am by officers who “attempted to engage with him”.

“Shots were exchanged, and the offender was later located deceased,” New Zealand Police said.

Police have not formally identified the offender but local media report the man was on home detention after being sentenced in March on domestic violence related charges.

“The victims went to work this morning as they do any other morning, but they will not be coming home tonight,” Mr Hipkins said.

“Their families, their loved ones will be feeling that, as the whole country will be feeling that. I know that we are mourning with them.”

He said two police officers were shot at, and described them as “New Zealand heroes”. Mr Hipkins added that “these sorts of shootings…are not common here in New Zealand.”

The incident took place just hours before the 2023 Women’s football World Cup was due to start in Auckland, with co-hosts New Zealand facing Norway at Eden Park in the first match after an opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

“Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and they are not seeking anybody else in relation to the incident,” Mr Hipkins said.

“New Zealanders’ safety and the safety of our visitors is our first priority.”

Norway’s team hotel is within a short distance of the shooting, which happened in the tourist area of the city near the harbour ferry terminal.

Captain Maren Mjelde said players were woken up by a helicopter hovering outside the venue.

“We felt safe the whole time,” she said in a statement. “Fifa has a good security system at the hotel and we have our own security officer in the squad.”

Officials from Eden Park encouraged fans to arrive at the stadium early due to an increased security presence at the venue.

Tourism New Zealand cancelled a welcome party, which was due to be held on Thursday afternoon local time within the taped off area, which included many hotels housing participating teams.

FIFA said in their own statement: “FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following the incident which occurred this morning in Auckland, New Zealand and our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident.

“FIFA has been informed that this was an isolated incident that was not related to football operations and the opening match tonight at Eden Park will proceed as planned.”

Auckland’s CBD / Getty Images

In the wake of the incident, New Zealand Football tweeted: “New Zealand Football are shocked by the incident in Auckland CBD this morning.

“We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe but we will not be able to comment further while details are still emerging.”

The US Women’s Team also confirmed the safety of its players and staff.

The US Soccer Comms Account tweeted: “Regarding the incident in downtown Auckland, all of our USWNT players and staff are accounted for and safe.

“Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule.”

England tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the World Cup co-hosts and the people of Auckland.”

The month-long, 32-team tournament is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, where the final will be staged on August 20.