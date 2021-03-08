[Audio + Video] Dizaya – “Party Call” « tooXclusive

Rising dancehall/reggae artist Dizaya drops his highly anticipated debut track titled “Party Call“, produced by Push Push, under the J-Town Global Records outfit.

Desire David Nzhim, also known as Dizaya is a Nigerian musician who has come to take the reggae/dancehall scene by storm. His debut single Party Call, illustrates his talent and diversity in the dancehall genre, making him one to watch in the Nigerian music industry.

The video for “Party Call” was shot in Nigeria by Paul Gambit. Watch and Enjoy below

