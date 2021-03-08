[Audio + Video] Hanno – “Bad Girl” « tooXclusive

Blow Money Records latest signee ‘Henry Nnamdi Akaedu’ better known as “Hanno” begins the year with a widely anticipated single “Bad Girl”. The finest BMG young talented Kid presented to us visual & audio of a mid-tempo Afro/RnB song guaranteed to get listeners nodding heads and falling in love.

‘Bad Girl’ is a self-produced track by Hanno, mixed and mastered by an amazing mixing engineer ‘John P’ with backup vocals from renowned producer ‘Oz’dbeat’ and video directed by Boiling Point Films.

Enjoy and share.

