[Audio + Video] Isat – “No Living Thing” « tooXclusive

“No Living Thing” is a song recorded and performed by Sierra Leone’s Multi-talented Afro Pop sensation Isat.

No Living Thing is a reflective narrative, in which Isat sensitively reviews the events of the March 1991 Sierra Leone Civil War.

The song was produced by Delirious, the video was shot by Chiba Visuals and co-directed by Kay Da Ace for Ace Familia (c).

Isat & Ace Familia aim to use ‘No Living Thing’ to do humanitarian work for Sierra Leone in the near future.

