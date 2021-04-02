[Audio + Video] Sossi – “Bad” « tooXclusive

Sossi is back from a brief hiatus as he presents the video to his much talked about single off the Uncler EP titled ‘Bad’

‘BAD’ by Sossi was and is still a fan favourite as Sossi aims to impress at the second time of asking with this scintillating Visuals.

Bad is out as a single on all digital stores today.

DOWNLOAD MP3

The video is simple and yet sweet to the eyes as it captures Sossi in his elements.

Watch, listen, share with friends and spread the Sossi gospel.

Follow Sossi On Social Media

https://www.instagram.com/ sossiofficial/

https://twitter.com/ SossiOfficial