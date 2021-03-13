[Audio + Video] Tubrizzy – “Formular” « tooXclusive

Olatunbosun Victor Olagbami, know stage name as Tubrizzy is a US based Nigerian singer, songwriter, rapper and sound engineer. Genre Of Music Afro Pop / Afro Pop His Musical Influences are Fela, J Hus, Kida Kudz

He Kicks Off 2021 With This New Single Titled “Formula” Which Portrays a confession, an admirer admits to his crush describing all his intentions and expectations she can count on in the Relationship. He seeks for her Requirements And Prerequisites.

Produced By Demsa

Mixed and Mastered by Demsa

Video Directed by Sydney Escada In Dallas , Texas

