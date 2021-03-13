[Audio + Video] Tubrizzy – “Formular” « tooXclusive

Olatunbosun Victor Olagbami, know stage name as Tubrizzy is a US based Nigerian singer, songwriter, rapper and sound engineer. Genre Of Music Afro Pop / Afro Pop His Musical Influences are Fela, J Hus, Kida Kudz

He Kicks Off 2021 With This New Single Titled “Formula” Which Portrays a confession, an admirer admits to his crush describing all his intentions and expectations she can count on in the Relationship. He seeks for her Requirements And Prerequisites.

Produced By Demsa
Mixed and Mastered by Demsa
Video Directed by Sydney Escada In Dallas , Texas

Kindly Stream and check out this good music and fantastic video

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

Source

Related Articles

Music Mix 2021 | Party Club Dance 2021 | Best Remixes Of Popular Songs 2020 MEGAMIX (DJ Silviu M )

Ma9nine – Ngonana Nce | NASH TV RIDDIM 2 PANDEMIC || COLOR VIBES

ZimDancehall

Soul Jah Love – Kundibatira Matemo

SA Hip Hop Artists & Sex Appeal | Boity | Gigi Lamayne | Moozlie | Straight Up & Down Ep 14 Seg 2/3

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  AB Comms Technical
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo