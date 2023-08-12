Australia vs France live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK?

F rance and co-hosts Australia face off on Saturday morning for a place in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

The two teams met in a pre-tournament friendly, which saw the Matildas run out 1-0 winners. That is of no concern to Les Bleues, though.

“It was a friendly at the end of the day but for us we learned a lot from that game and now we have images of us versing them in our formation and what we can improve on,” Cortnee Vine said. “We look inwards before we look outwards and we’ll be going back and analysing our own game against them and just picking apart what we can expose.”

The winners could face England in the last four, should the Lionesses beat Colombia.

How to watch Australia vs France

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.30am for an 8am BST kick-off on Saturday morning.

Live stream: The ITVX app and website will offer a free live streaming service.