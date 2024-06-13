Austria vs France: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
While Les Bleus are naturally one of the favourites for the tournament, it is difficult to know what to make of them.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Austria vs France is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Monday 17 June, 2024.
Dusseldorf Arena will host.
Where to watch Austria vs France
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on ITV1. Coverage begins at 7.15pm.
Live stream: The ITVX website and app will provide a free live stream online.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Austria vs France team news
Austria are without Real Madrid defender David Alaba due to a serious knee injury sustained earlier this season. Xaver Schlager also misses out.
France lost Lucas Hernandez to a long-term knee injury before the tournament.
N’Golo Kante is set to start in midfield after two years away from the international scene.
Kylian Mbappe is now France captain
AFP via Getty Images
Austria vs France prediction
It’s a tough opening fixture for the French, who have previously needed time to properly kick into gear.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Austria vs France latest odds
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
Source link