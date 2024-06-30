Austrian Grand Prix 2024: TV channel and live stream today
It is the Dutchman’s first pole in four grands prix as he looks to win at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg for the fifth time in seven years.
Lando Norris will complete the front row, with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will work to do from fifth to repeat his first podium of the season last time out.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the race.
How to watch Austrian Grand Prix today
TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the entire weekend live exclusively. Coverage of the race starts at 1pm on the F1 channel.
Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, and are also available on the F1 YouTube channel shortly after the chequered flag.
Live stream: Subscribers can tune into the race live online via the Sky Go app.
