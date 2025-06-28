22
Austrian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, schedule, how to watch F1 and weather forecast

2025-06-28Last Updated: 2025-06-28
369 1 minute read


Championship leader Piastri managed to continue and finish fourth, with George Russell turning his impressive pole position into a wire-to-wire win – his first of the season – on a terrific day for Mercedes at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in which rookie Kimi Antonelli also grabbed his first podium behind Max Verstappen.

Norris has admitted his need to stop making so many mistakes and heads to Austria with little margin for error, though he made a good start at the home of Red Bull by qualifying on pole position.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix 2025?

The 2025 Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 29 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria, where Russell took a surprise win last year following a collision between Norris and Verstappen.

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start time

The race is due to start at 2pm BST, which is 3pm local time in Austria.

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 schedule

The first two practice sessions were both held on Friday afternoon, with a third to follow at 11:30am BST on Saturday morning.

Qualifying is at 3pm BST on Saturday, followed by the race at 2pm on Sunday.

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 grid positions

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

5. George Russell, Mercedes

6. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

7. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

9. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

11. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

13. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

14. Franco Colapinto, Alpine

16. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

19. Carlos Sainz, Williams

20. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2025

TV channel: Every session from the Austrian Grand Prix is being shown live in the UK on Sky Sports’ dedicated F1 channel.

Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday begins from 1pm BST on Sunday. Free-to-air highlights of the race will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 6:30pm.


