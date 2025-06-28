Austrian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, schedule, how to watch F1 and weather forecast
Championship leader Piastri managed to continue and finish fourth, with George Russell turning his impressive pole position into a wire-to-wire win – his first of the season – on a terrific day for Mercedes at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in which rookie Kimi Antonelli also grabbed his first podium behind Max Verstappen.
Norris has admitted his need to stop making so many mistakes and heads to Austria with little margin for error, though he made a good start at the home of Red Bull by qualifying on pole position.
When is the Austrian Grand Prix 2025?
The 2025 Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 29 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria, where Russell took a surprise win last year following a collision between Norris and Verstappen.
Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start time
The race is due to start at 2pm BST, which is 3pm local time in Austria.
Austrian Grand Prix 2025 schedule
The first two practice sessions were both held on Friday afternoon, with a third to follow at 11:30am BST on Saturday morning.
Qualifying is at 3pm BST on Saturday, followed by the race at 2pm on Sunday.
Austrian Grand Prix 2025 grid positions
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
5. George Russell, Mercedes
6. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
7. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
9. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
11. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
13. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
14. Franco Colapinto, Alpine
16. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
19. Carlos Sainz, Williams
20. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
How to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2025
TV channel: Every session from the Austrian Grand Prix is being shown live in the UK on Sky Sports’ dedicated F1 channel.
Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday begins from 1pm BST on Sunday. Free-to-air highlights of the race will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 6:30pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also view everything live online via the Sky Go app.
Austrian Grand Prix 2025 weather forecast
A hot and dry weekend is forecast in Spielberg, with sunny intervals on both Saturday and Sunday, plus a gentle breeze and temperatures reaching approximately 30 degrees during the race.
There looks to be no chance of any rain at the picturesque Red Bull Ring as things stand.
