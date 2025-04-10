Avotein eyes global markets with Chipinge Avocado Investment

CHENGETAI MURIMWA

Agri-business firm, Avotein Corporation, has launched operations in Chipinge, Manicaland Province, as part of a strategic push to tap into the lucrative global market for Hass avocados.

The company has opened a local office to work directly with avocado farmers in the region—many of whom have historically sold their produce on the domestic market despite rising international demand.

Dazzy Munyati, Director of Avotein Corporation Zimbabwe, said the initiative aims to align local production with global standards and unlock new export opportunities for farmers.

“There is significant demand for Hass avocados internationally, but most farmers here have been limited to local buyers. We’re stepping in to change that,” said Munyati.

Chipinge is one of Zimbabwe’s leading avocado-producing regions, with vast tracts of fertile land already under cultivation. Munyati noted that this existing capacity provides a solid foundation for scaling up exports.

“Farmers in Chipinge already have well-established orchards. With the right support, they can easily meet international demand,” she added.

To streamline the export process, Avotein is partnering with the Chipinge Avocado Association to coordinate crop collection and quality control.

The company also plans to provide technical assistance and establish market linkages to ensure sustainable export growth.

The move reflects a broader trend of regional agribusinesses investing in high-value crops for export, spurred by growing global demand for healthy and organic produce.

