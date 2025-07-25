Ayra Starr steams with new release ‘Hot Body’ – Global superstar Ayra Starr releases new summer single “Hot Body”. This comes after the release of her hit song “Gimme Dat” ft. Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid. Following her win at the 2025 BET Awards for Best International Act, Starr shows no signs of losing steam as she drops her third single of the year.

Ayra Starr turns up the allure on “Hot Body”, a dancehall infused single produced by Ragee and the Elements. On “Hot Body” Ayra Starr picks up from where she left off on “Gimme Dat”, effortlessly transmuting that “grown and sexy” energy with sultry vocal stylings and suggestive lyricism. “Hot Body” encapsulates the feeling of sweaty evenings on the dancefloor, joining the ranks of 2025 song of the summer contenders with ease.

More About Ayra Starr

Since her debut in 2021, Ayra Starr has gone on to be a part of charting-topping collaborations. Recording multiple VMAs nominations and winning Female Artist of the Year at the Headies & AFRIMMA awards. She became the youngest African female artist to surpass a 100 million views on Youtube with “Rush.” “Rush” is also the most streamed solo song by a female Nigerian artist on Spotify. In 2023, she became the youngest Nigerian artist to be nominated for a Grammy award for Best African Music Performance.

Her critically acclaimed sophomore album “The Year I Turned 21” was the most streamed Afrobeats album on Spotify in 2024. She also won two major awards at the African Entertainment Awards USA 2024. Bringing home the title of Overall Best Female Artist in Africa and Best Female Artist in Central and West Africa. She began 2025 as the second most nominated act at the 2025 Headies Awards. With over 4 billion career streams to her name as of 2024, Ayra Starr remains a force to be reckoned with.

