B3nchmarQ Drop ‘New Friend$’ Music Video Featuring A-Reece. B3nchmarQ have begun 2021 on an exceptional note with the release of their Power Trip Album that has been received by fans exceptionally well. Their feature list had some notable names from SA Hip Hop and they are ready to unleash their latest music video.

The hip-hop duo took to their twitter page to announce the release of their latest music video New Friend$ featuring A-Reece. Their tweet read, “WATCH BRAND NEW: #NewFriend$ feat. A-Reece (Official Video) GANG GANG / $LIMES RUN THIS ALL THE WAY UP“.

The music vieo was directed by Saya Creatives who also directed their video for YOUNG OG.

The release of their new music video is their second, after the release of YOUNG OG in March 2021. The New Friend$ video shows off the streets of Pretoria and also has some features of their close friends, rappers Ex Global and Thato Saul. They have not mentioned if they plan to drop more music videos from the album.

The duo dropped their 18-track Power Trip Album in February 2021 with an amazing feature list including Kid X, Maggz, Manu WorldStar and songstress ThandoNje. They mentioned in a previous interview that they appreciate doing collaborations because that specific collaborator adds more to a song. Tkay mentioned that it was inspiring to watch a rapper like Kid X rap on their album.

Leading up to the release of the album, the duo released a few singles including their GQ G-Mix featuring Flvme, Die Mondez, Maggz, and YoungstaCPT, Swipe, Boss Moves and Same Energy featuring Towdee Mac.

Their last independent album release Aspen 2 was released in 2019 and featured the likes of Flvme, Zoocci Coke Dope, Blaklez, Priddy Ugly and DJ Sumbody.

Check out B3nchMarQ’s ‘New Friend$‘ music video featuring A-Reece:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=559RRwiRxj4