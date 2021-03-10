B3nchMarQ Share Snaps From Upcoming Music Video. B3nchMarQ have began 2021 on an incredible note by releasing their album Power Trip Album at the start of 2021. They certainly have more plans in store for their music going forward.

Pjay B3nchMarQ recently took to twitter to promote their album and announce their upcoming music video for their track Young OG dropping on the 12th of March 2020. He also shared snaps of the duo from music video shoot.

Pjay captioned the snaps, “#YOUNGOG OFFICIAL VIDEO DROPS THIS FRIDAY“.

The duo’s last released a music video in August 2020. The video was for their single Boss Moves. They released a few singles in 2020 while working on their album, and worked with the likes of Towdee Mac, Flvme, Die Mondez, Maggz and YoungstaCPT.

They also guest featured on a few other singles and worked with Dreamtrax, LEX and Captain Zee.

B3nchMarQ’s new 18 track album features a spectacular list of features. The album features the likes of A-Reece, Kid X, BigStar Johnson and pH Raw X.

The duo mentioned that to make this album, they had to go back to their roots and where they come from to be able to create the album to the best of their ability.

They took a while to release their new album having last released Aspen 2 in 2019.

The two have also done amazingly on their own by featuring on a few singles apart. Jay Jody (Pjay) recently featured on A-Reece’s new single Morning Peace from his upcoming album Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: The Mixtape.

Tkay recently appeared on DJ Clen’s EP Finesse on a track titled Good Time.

Here is a closer look at the snaps from their upcoming music video for Young OG:

Listen to B3nchMarQ’s new album Power Trip Album here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/b3nchmarq/power-trip-album