BabyDaiz drops his brand new single ‘Matisa’ – African music takes another giant leap forward as BabyDaiz drops his brand-new single Matisa. Matisa is a record destined to move dance floors, hearts, and the culture itself.

BabyDaiz is not just an artist, he’s a force shaping the sound and spirit of a generation. Rising to fame with his breakout single “Enemies,” hailed by Nasty C as having the “greatest music video in South African history,” BabyDaiz quickly established himself as a creative disruptor. He then sparked a continent-wide wave with the viral anthem “Top! Masambe,” a TikTok sensation that had millions dancing across borders.

Following his breakout hits, BabyDaiz’s ‘Allez Tobina’ single was more than just another release, it was a movement. Fusing high-energy African rhythms with world-class production, the track redefined the soundscape and cemented BabyDaiz as a true culture shaper. Riding this wave, he shared stages with Africa’s top stars, performed at major festivals, and built a dedicated fanbase – over 2.2 million TikTok followers, 241K Instagram fans, 8 million YouTube views, and 87K+ monthly Spotify listeners. Each milestone sharpened his vision and set the stage for his next bold step.

More about ‘Matisa’

Now, after electrifying the streets and streams, BabyDaiz returns with ‘Matisa.’ ‘Matisa‘ means “lift it up” in Lingala. The single that embodies elevation in every sense. Produced by Astro and Mathew Otis, the track is a spiritual rising through rhythm, rage, and ancestral release. Drawing from his rich multicultural roots from South Africa to Atlanta and beyond, BabyDaiz crafts a sound that is deeply African yet universally resonant. Matisa is more than a single, it’s a statement. Proof that African music is not just participating in the global conversation, it’s leading it. With infectious energy, unapologetic originality, and an ever-growing international audience, BabyDaiz is lifting the culture to new heights.

