Ballon d’Or 2025 contenders as Ousmane Dembele faces Lamine Yamal competition

2025-09-22Last Updated: 2025-09-22
337 2 minutes read

Ousmane Dembele is the clear favourite to win the Ballon d’Or award tonight, with several of his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates also nominated.

The race to win football’s most prestigious award has become far more intriguing now the era of dominance from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is over.

Standard Sport takes a look at those who are in contention to pick up the award this year…

Who are 2025 Ballon d’Or favourites?

Dembele appears to be the man to beat this year.

The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar campaign, scoring 35 goals and registering 16 assists across all competitions as PSG won the Champions League and Ligue 1.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos said: “If Ousmane doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or, it’s because the people who voted don’t have the competence to vote for the Ballon d’Or.

“If he was called Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no discussion.”

Favourite: Ousmane Dembele

AFP via Getty Images

It feels almost inevitable the 18-year-old will pick up the Ballon d’Or one day and he is the second favourite to do so on Monday night.

That would be a record-breaking achievement. Ronaldo Nazario is currently the youngest winner of the award – he was 21 when he came out on top in the voting in 1997.


