Barca’s pending challenges – SportBrief

There are 13 games left until the end of the 2020/21 season, with two titles at stake

After booted out of the prestigious European Champions League by PSG Wednesday night FC Barcelona are preparing for the end of the season.

A final period in which two titles can still be won: LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. Challenges that Barça want to fight for until the end, with 13 games to play.

17 April, Copa del Rey final

Barça have already qualified for the Copa del Rey final, after the great comeback against Sevilla at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman’s team will play this final at the Estadio de la Cartuja with the aim of adding cup number 31. Opponents, Athletic Club, will have played the 2020 final against Real Sociedad two weeks earlier as it couldn’t be played last season because of the pandemic.

If Barça triumph, it will be the seventh Copa del Rey win for Messi, Sergio and Piqué. Koeman, who won this trophy in the only season he coached at Valencia (2007/08), could make it 2 out of 2.

La Liga, six points behind the leader

After Atlético Madrid’s victory against Athletic Club, they have a six point lead over Barça and eight over Real Madrid.

A deficit that can be cut by a Barça side that hasn’t lost since December 5, against Cádiz. Since then, the team have a wonderful record of 13 wins and 3 draws.

Barça and Atléti have yet to face each other. They will do so on May 8-9, at the Camp Nou, on day 35 of the competition.

Barça also still have to play against Real Sociedad (March 21), Madrid (April 10-11), Villarreal (April 24-25) and Valencia (May 1-2) away from home.

Atlético, meanwhile, and in addition to visiting the Camp Nou, also have some difficult trips, such as Sevilla, Betis and Athletic Club. Real Madrid must visit San Mamés and will host Barça, Villarreal, Sevilla and Betis, among others.

Messi’s Pichichi

Leo Messi will be hoping to win his eighth Pichichi trophy, and his fifth in a row. Were he to do so, it would place him two above the previous record holder, Telmo Zarra.

Messi currently has 19 goals, one more than Luis Suárez, and leads the standings.

