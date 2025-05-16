5
24
32
16
22
38
37
23
26
11
25
2
8
18
33
30
4
20
14
44
43
10
3
1
29
34
31
13
39
15
49
46
35
9
48
40
Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions as Lamine Yamal nets stunner in win over Espanyol

Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions as Lamine Yamal nets stunner in win over Espanyol

2025-05-16Last Updated: 2025-05-16
350 Less than a minute


Hansi Flick’s side wrap up title with two games to spare after derby victory


Source link

2025-05-16Last Updated: 2025-05-16
350 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Lockyer starts as Wales face Euro 2024 play-off after drawing with Turkey

Lockyer starts as Wales face Euro 2024 play-off after drawing with Turkey

2023-11-22
Henry Pollock is living up to the hype and playing his way into Lions contention

Henry Pollock is living up to the hype and playing his way into Lions contention

2025-04-05
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2023-09-20
Fluminense vs Man City: Club World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

Fluminense vs Man City: Club World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

2023-12-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo