Basson Laas Uplifts with ‘Smile’ – Singer‑songwriter Basson Laas has released his uplifting new single and cinematic video, crafted to inspire and bring a ‘smile’ to every listener’s face. Titled ‘Smile’, it opens with warm, inviting chords that lead you into an “unknown valley” where joy feels scarce, but hope is never out of reach. Channelling the spirit of the facial‑feedback hypothesis – often summed up as “fake it ’til you feel it” – ‘Smile’ shows how a simple grin can ease the heaviest burdens and reignite the spark of connection among strangers.

Reflecting on his creative journey, Basson explains that he conceived ‘Smile’ with one clear reference in mind: Linkin Park’s 2010 closing track ‘The Messenger’. “From the very first moment I toyed with the chords, that song was my anchor,” he says. “I adored its acoustic clarity and the way it closed an album with hope. ‘Smile’ began there but quickly found its own voice – one that’s earnest, melodic, and quietly defiant.” His words underscore the song’s central message: even in life’s darkest valleys, shared stories and open hearts can inspire us to smile again.

Musically, ‘Smile’ weaves together adult contemporary warmth, folk‑pop simplicity, and a touch of alternative edge, a blend Basson has honed while supporting established artists on tour and, more recently, assembling a full band for festival stages. The lyrical, cinematic video mirrors the song’s emotional arc, coaxing viewers into moments of reflection before rewarding them with images that celebrate resilience and connection.

More about Basson Laas

Raised on a farm in rural South Africa, Basson Laas taught himself guitar at seventeen and penned his first songs before leaving school. In mid‑2022 he committed to a full‑time performance schedule, playing bars and restaurants across the country – a live‑circuit apprenticeship that led directly to his debut EP ‘Good Morning Dreamer’ in 2023 and his 2024 heartfelt single and video ‘Worth Loving’.

Looking back on his rapid rise, he adds, “Since 2022, I’ve released five songs and learned invaluable lessons with each. My ambition is for ‘Smile’ to reach new listeners who connect both visually and lyrically. As an independent artist, consistency is key – releasing fresh material keeps live opportunities flowing and fuels my passion for performance. Above all, I hope to collaborate with like‑minded creatives and continue touching audiences with music that resonates.”

‘Smile’ is available on all major streaming platforms from today. Listen today and let its message of hope carry you through your own valleys.

