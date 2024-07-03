49
38
26
34
35
23
22
32
11
5
20
31
18
10
24
9
46
2
44
4
40
39
16
14
1
8
30
48
13
25
37
15
3
33
29
43
Bayern Munich agree £47.5m Joao Palhinha deal with Fulham after year-long transfer saga

Bayern Munich agree £47.5m Joao Palhinha deal with Fulham after year-long transfer saga

2024-07-03Last Updated: 2024-07-03
340 Less than a minute


Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number

You must be at least 18 years old to create an account

* Required fields

Already have an account? SIGN IN

By clicking Create Account you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use , Cookie policy and Privacy policy .

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.


Source link

2024-07-03Last Updated: 2024-07-03
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE! Europa League final match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE! Europa League final match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-05-22
Edwards hails Town's display in both boxes as Hatters boss dedicates victory to Mark Ledsom

Edwards hails Town's display in both boxes as Hatters boss dedicates victory to Mark Ledsom

2023-09-30
Dry January? Why Arsenal and Man Utd are among 11 clubs with no signings

Dry January? Why Arsenal and Man Utd are among 11 clubs with no signings

2024-01-25
Edwards left frustrated as Luton are knocked out by late Grecians sucker punch

Edwards left frustrated as Luton are knocked out by late Grecians sucker punch

2023-09-26
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo