Bayern Munich vs Auckland City LIVE: Club World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The amateur Auckland City have it all to do today as they prepare to face one of the world’s most formidable teams. Their qualification was confirmed back in 2023, but they could not have drawn a much tougher opener. The dearth in standing between the sides can best be summed up by their home stadiums’ capacities, where Munich’s Allianz Arena can hold 21 times as many fans as Auckland’s quaint Kiwitea Stadium.