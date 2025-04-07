Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds
The Champions League quarter-finals get underway on Tuesday night as Inter Milan head north to Munich to take on Bayern at the Allianz Arena.
After last season’s blip, Bayern Munich are flying atop the Bundesliga, six points clear with six matches remaining. Harry Kane has been in top form for the Bavarians this season as he chases the first major trophy of his career, recording an incredible 34 goals in 39 appearances. He already has one hand each on the Golden Boot and the Bundesliga title, and on Tuesday can move one step closer to some European silverware.
Bayern are reeling, though, from the announcement that Thomas Muller will depart the club this summer after spending 25 years with the German giants. Still a fixture in the side, the 35-year-old will hope to end his career with a third European title.
Inter Milan will be no pushovers, though. They finished the league phase tied for second on 19 points, and have conceded just two goals in their ten-match Champions League campaign.
They look set to take the Serie A title down to the wire. They currently sit top of the table with a four-point gap to second-placed Napoli, who have a game in hand. A treble could still be on the cards, as Simone Inzaghi’s squad remain in the Coppa Italia and are seen as a favourite to reach the latter stages of the Champions League.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
The match will take place at the Allianz Arena, Munich.
Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Free highlights: The Discovery+ app and TNT Sport YouTube channel will show highlights at full time.
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan team news
Despite enjoying home-field advantage of Tuesday, the cards are stacked against Bayern, who will be without nine first team players for Inter’s visit. Chelsea academy graduate Jamal Musiala, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury which may keep him out for the season.
Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito, and Aleksandar Pavlovic are all set to miss out, while veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and full-back Kingsley Coman are also both doubts.
Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerereiro are both doubts for the match as they are in the latter stages of their recovery.
Inter’s squad is comparatively healthy. Kristjan Asllani will miss out, suspended after picking up three bookings in the campaign, while Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, Denzel Dumfries, and Medhi Taremi are all expected to miss the match with minor injuries.
Kingsley Coman is among the walking wounded inBayern Munich’s injury-hit squad
AFP via Getty Images
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan prediction
The stars seemed to be aligning for Thomas Muller’s perfect send off. A club legend lifts the Champions League title at the Allianz Arena two-and-a-half decades after signing – you couldn’t write a more romantic end to your Bayern career.
Unfortunately for him, though, it seems rain is forecast on the day of his parade. His nine injured teammates represent cosmic levels of bad luck, and it will take a miracle for the Bavarians to overcome their Italian neighbours, who are in rich form.
Bayern Munich 1-2 Inter Milan.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
