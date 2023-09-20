Bayern Munich vs Manchester United LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United head to Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight on the verge of crisis. A trip to the Allianz Arena is perhaps the last thing Erik ten Hag needs after such a poor start to the season, with the United boss dealing with serious off-field issues and frankly terrible performances from his team.
A reunion with Harry Kane is also hard to ignore. Strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the course of the summer, the England captain has hit the ground running since his move to Germany and Tottenham and could punish the visitors this evening.
This is certainly United’s hardest game in the group and another poor performance would only ramp up the pressure on ten Hag, whose successful first season in charge feels a long time ago. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Bayern vs Man United: Early scare
02 mins: Sane drifts between Martinez and Reguilon far too easily and wins a corner.
Bayern waste it but that was rather simple…
Bayern vs Man United: KICK-OFF!
01 mins: Here we go!
Bayern vs Man United: Anthem rings out
Rasmus Hojlund with a HUGE smile on his face…
Bayern vs Man United: Erik ten Hag explains decision to start Facundo Pellistri
“He’s got a lot of speed, and Pellistri can match that. Davies is not a great defender and his dribbling, so yeah, a good game for it [to start Pellistri]. We can have a lot of possession and with Bruno in the No.10, he’s creative and a very good presser as well,” he told TNT Sports.
Bayern vs Man United: Erik ten Hag addresses Alphonso Davies
“[Alphonso] Davies is not a great defender.”
Shots fired…
Bayern vs Man United: Erik ten Hag to TNT Sports
“We fought to be here; this is where Man United belong. We deserve it and now we have to prove that we deserve.”
Bayern vs Man United: A surprise start for Facundo Pellistri!
With neither Jadon Sancho or Antony available, a surprise space has opened up for young Facundo Pellistri this evening.
That is a huge show of faith from Erik ten Hag.
Confirmed Manchester United lineup
Man United XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Vitek, Evans, Gore, Hannibal, McTominay, Forson, Garnacho, Martial
Confirmed Bayern Munich lineup
Bayern XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Minjae, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka, Musiala; Gnabry, Kane, Sane
Subs: De Ligt, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Sarr, Muller, Tel, Mazraoui, Schmitt, Kratzig
