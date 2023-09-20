Bayern Munich vs Manchester United LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United head to Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight on the verge of crisis. A trip to the Allianz Arena is perhaps the last thing Erik ten Hag needs after such a poor start to the season, with the United boss dealing with serious off-field issues and frankly terrible performances from his team.

A reunion with Harry Kane is also hard to ignore. Strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the course of the summer, the England captain has hit the ground running since his move to Germany and Tottenham and could punish the visitors this evening.

This is certainly United’s hardest game in the group and another poor performance would only ramp up the pressure on ten Hag, whose successful first season in charge feels a long time ago. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!