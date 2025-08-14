BAZ backs RBZ | Business Times

CLOUDINE MATOLA

The Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has endorsed the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) decision to keep the 35% interest rate unchanged, calling it a strategic measure to rein in inflation and protect the stability of the local currency, Business Times can report.

Last week, RBZ Governor Dr. John Mushayavanhu, in his 2025 mid-term monetary policy statement, confirmed that the central bank would maintain the policy rate at 35% while sustaining a tight monetary policy stance.

BAZ chief executive officer Funwell Mutogo said the decision reflects the RBZ’s determination to foster a predictable and stable macroeconomic climate—an essential foundation for a healthy banking sector.

“The 35% interest rate is a key component of the Central Bank’s ‘Back-to-Basics’ strategy. It is designed to strike a delicate balance: controlling inflation and stabilising the currency while still supporting economic activity through targeted interventions. The overarching effect is to create a predictable and stable macroeconomic environment, which is the most crucial prerequisite for a healthy and profitable banking sector in the long term,” Mutogo said.

Mutogo added that prioritising long-term stability over short-term gains is central to the high interest rate policy, which anchors inflation expectations, promotes savings, and strengthens financial stability.

“When we consider bank profitability, it is not solely about the headline interest rate. The rationale is to create a stable environment that enables banks to operate effectively. A high and volatile inflation environment, with a depreciating currency, is far more detrimental to bank profitability than a well-calibrated policy rate. The high policy rate is a tool to anchor inflation expectations. By maintaining a 35% rate, the Central Bank is signalling its commitment to a tight monetary policy stance, which is crucial for achieving the projected year-end annual inflation rate of around 30%. This rate ensures a positive real interest rate, which is a key factor in promoting a savings culture and financial stability,” he said.

He further noted that a positive real interest rate safeguards depositors’ value and provides a strong base for banking operations.

“By maintaining the policy rate above the projected annual inflation rate, the Central Bank is ensuring a positive real interest rate. This is critical for encouraging a savings culture, as it protects the value of depositors’ money. It gives banks a solid foundation of domestic currency deposits to work with,” Mutogo said.

