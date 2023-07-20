29
Beth Mead interview: ‘Missing the Women’s World Cup is tough, but I’ll be England’s No1 cheerleader’

B

eth Mead wanted nothing more than to haul England to new heights this summer.

But although she suffered a horrific knee injury in November which killed her Women’s World Cup dream, she has long since made peace with it.

“It’s been very difficult”, Mead tells Standard Sport. “I have good and bad days. Ultimately, I can’t do my job and something that I love doing, but injuries are part and parcel of football.


