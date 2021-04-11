Beatrice Savadye Impacting Communities, Touching Lives



Meet Beatrice Savadye is a human rights activists and founder and Director for Real Open Opportunities for Transformation Support (ROOTS) an organization working to promote social and economic justice for young people in Zimbabwe. Through this organisation, the young woman is doing amazing work in the communities. But before I get to that… Bea uses to be mukorokoza (gold panner) at Kitsiyatota when she was around 10 or 11 years. Later she became a street vendor after school and during school holidays so as to able to raise school fees. And this partly explains why she then established ROOTS so that she can support other young people.



