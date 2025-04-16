Beatrix runs for our children’s future – On Sunday, 27 April 2025, Beatrix Thornhill will take on the London Marathon in support of the Abraham Kriel Children’s Home Nylstroom.

Beatrix, a chef from Johannesburg, discovered her love of running over the past two years. What started as a form of therapy and escape has become something much more. She now runs to bring hope to every child at the Children’s Home.

Each of the approximately 85 000 steps Beatrix will take during the Marathon represents the difficult journey 170 Abraham Kriel children must face towards a better future.

Although her race is only 42,2 km long, the road to healing for the children is much longer. You can stand with Beatrix as a bearer of hope by sponsoring a step for R15.

More about sponsorship supporting the childrens’ future

The money raised through every sponsored step will be used to meet the children’s physical needs. But more importantly, to give them access to therapy they need to work through trauma they’ve experienced in their young lives.

Every step Beatrix takes with your support brings a child closer to a future where the pain of the past can be left behind. One where hope lies ahead.

To sponsor a step worth R15, SMS “Beatrix” to 39236.

SMS’s cost R15 each and terms and conditions apply.

If you would like to sponsor more than one step, you can make a once-off donation to the account below.

Abraham Kriel Nylstroom Fund

Bank: ABSA

Branch: Modimolle

Branch code: 632005

Account no.: 4113 3977 88

Reference: Beatrix and your mobile number

Swift code: ABSAZAJJ

Send your proof of payment to [email protected]

Providing your mobile number as a payment reference ensures traceability and responsible communication management, preventing unnecessary contact.

Alternatively, donations can also be made via BackaBuddy.

Together, you and Beatrix can bring the Abraham Kriel children hope and a better future – one step at a time.

