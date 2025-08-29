Behold ‘The Chaos Chronicles Vol. II & III’ – It’s been just over a year since Johannesburg’s powerhouse of industrial thrash metal, Chaos Doctrine, released their ferocious third studio album ‘Bellum’. At the time, there were hints of an EP in the works – and now, the wait is over. Presenting their monumental double EP, ‘The Chaos Chronicles Vol. II & III’ … strap in for the ride!

II (Tracks 1 – 11) revamps fan favourites with hard‑driving industrial remixes, guest performances, live recordings and remastered gems, including a South African tribute to Black Sabbath.

III (Tracks 12 – 20) blends three brand‑new studio cuts – ‘The Rite (Verse II)’, ‘Bayonet (2024 Demo)’, ‘Hidden Hand (2024 Demo)’ – with seven archival demos (2014 – 2018) and two iconic covers.

Together, these volumes showcase Chaos Doctrine’s journey – from blistering new singles and cutting‑edge studio experiments to raw, unpolished beginnings and landmark remasters. Chaos Doctrine’s double‑album onslaught celebrates ten years of boundary‑pushing industrial thrash and death metal. Across 20 tracks, Vol II breathes new life into fan‑favourites with remixes, live cuts and collaborations, while Vol III unearths rare demos and delivers three brand‑new songs, plus two classic covers – all remastered for maximum impact.

“We started with Volume II for the collabs, then discovered more demos and remixes… it just kept growing!” – Dr D (vocals)

“This gives fans our full story – from raw 2014 demos to fresh 2025 tracks – all in one brutal, immersive package.” – Jason Eedes (drums)

Remixes & Alternate Versions

“Blood Serpent God” (Xibalba Remix) ft. Ryno Theron & Anna Hel

“Trial” (Hamelin Remix) ft. Buchanan Marais (vocals, flute)

“Heretic” (Amenhotep IV Remix) – industrial/dubstep hybrid

“The Rite” (Devil Divas & Harps Mix) ft. Bronwyn Bing & Craig MacKinnon

“Christ Church Horizon” (Ecclesia Non Grata Remix) – all‑instrumental

2024 Remasters

“Father Grigori” (Russian version) ft. Demether Grail

“Cult MMXXI” – celebrating their 2017 debut single

“Black Friday Bedlam” (Inga Svenska Gudar Remix) – originally ft. Jörgen Sandström

“Martyr” (Jeanne d’Arc version) ft. Laura Cayzer

Live Recordings from June 2024

“One of My Bad Days”

“Lifting the Veil”

Bonus (Physical Edition)

“The SA‑bbath Doctrine Chapter III: SA Tribute Mix” – a Black Sabbath homage featuring top SA vocalists

Brand‑New Unreleased Tracks

“The Rite (Verse II)” (sludge‑industrial hybrid)

“Bayonet” (2024 demo mix, 210 BPM)

“Hidden Hand” (2024 demo mix, groove metal with symphonic industrial)

Vintage Demos (2014–2018)

“My Demise” (2014) • “The Genocide Number” (2014)

“FTG” (2015) • “Black Friday Bedlam” (2015)

“Harlot” (2016) • “Blood Serpent God” (2018)

Bonus Remastered Covers (Physical Edition)

Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence”

Midnight Oil’s “Beds Are Burning”

Chaos Doctrine unveils a powerful reinterpretation of ‘Trial’, originally released in 2024 on their third studio album, Bellum. Now reimagined as the Hamelin Mix, this version brings a fresh and eerie dimension to the track through a striking collaboration with acclaimed South African musician Buchanan Marais (also featured on ‘The SA-bbath Doctrine Chapter III’).

Marais lends his unique sonic signature to the mix, contributing haunting flute and pan flute passages that weave through the chaos, adding an unsettling atmospheric edge. His layered vocal harmonies, blended with Dr D’s distinct voice, form a chilling choir that resonates deep within the listener – transforming the track into a theatrical, almost ritualistic experience.

Recorded and produced in Chaos Doctrine’s Gemini AD Studio, the Hamelin Mix still carries the weight of the original: off-kilter, skin-ripping riffs, crushing drums, and relentless death metal. But now, it descends further – into a Dante-esque world of dissonance and dark symphonies, infused with experimental textures and ghostly melodies.

This version of ‘Trial’ is more than just a remix – it’s a bold artistic statement. It pushes the band’s sound beyond the boundaries of industrial thrash and death metal, blending brutality with nuance, and chaos with beauty. The result is a gripping sonic journey that challenges, disturbs, and mesmerizes in equal measure.

