Belgium vs Sweden abandoned after two people wearing football shirts shot dead in Brussels

M onday evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden has been abandoned at half-time after two people wearing Sweden football shirt were shot dead earlier in Brussels.

According to multiple reports, the Swedish players informed UEFA at the half-time break that they did not want to play the second half. The Belgians agreed and, around half an hour later, the game was called off with the score at 1-1.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF has since suspended the broadcast while the crowd has reportedly been instructed to stay inside the stadium for the time being.

The shooting in Brussels happened before the game’s evening kick-off. The victims were reportedly Swedish and were wearing their nation’s football kit, but it remains unclear if they were attending the game.

According to Belgian news outlet Sudinfo, the terrorist group ISIS have taken responsibility for the murder.

Laura Demullier, a spokesperson for the Belgium government, has confirmed the country’s security services, public prosecutor’s office and cabinet will meet at a Crisis Centre to discuss the incident.

She said: “All partners have indeed been called together. Everyone is asked to come here as soon as possible to discuss the next move.”

