Belgium vs Sweden abandoned after two people wearing football shirts shot dead in Brussels

M

onday evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden has been abandoned at half-time after two people wearing Sweden football shirt were shot dead earlier in Brussels.

According to multiple reports, the Swedish players informed UEFA at the half-time break that they did not want to play the second half. The Belgians agreed and, around half an hour later, the game was called off with the score at 1-1.


Source link

