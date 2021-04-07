Bella Shmurda – “World Lyrics” [+ Video] « tooXclusive

Bella Shmurda – “World Lyrics”

LYRICS

[Intro]Tension Mo leShmurda aya ya yaFine Boi Bella ya [Chorus]If I ever lie to the worldI can never lie to myselfIf I ever lose to the worldI can never lose to myself

If I ever run from the world

I can never run from myself

Even I don’t see nobody

I will always see myself

[Post-Chorus]SimantiniyanaProphecy coming to pastSimantiniyanaYa maami revelation is trueLook in the cameraTake a picture cheeseThem say everything the picture seesThem G?neral oversees [Verse]M?n marry men, women marry womenNobody fear God only scared of deathPastor using black powerFather making love to his daughterSee people going to church of SatanRich man worshipping Lucifer [Chorus]If I ever lie to the worldI can never lie to myselfIf I ever lose to the worldI can never lose to myself

If I ever run from the world

I can never run from myself

Even I don’t see nobody

I will always see myself

[Post-Chorus]SimantiniyanaProphecy coming to pastSimantiniyanaYa maami revelation is trueLook in the cameraTake a picture cheeseThem say everything the picture seesThem general oversees

Prophecy coming to past

Lyrics video to “World”, performed by Bella Shmurda… Enjoy!