Bella Shmurda – “World Lyrics” [+ Video] « tooXclusive

Bella Shmurda – "World Lyrics"
Bella Shmurda – “World Lyrics”
LYRICS
Shmurda aya ya ya
Fine Boi Bella ya [Chorus]If I ever lie to the world
I can never lie to myself
If I ever lose to the world
I can never lose to myself
If I ever run from the world
I can never run from myself
Even I don’t see nobody
I will always see myself
Prophecy coming to past
Simantiniyana
Ya maami revelation is true
Look in the camera
Take a picture cheese
Them say everything the picture sees
Them G?neral oversees [Verse]M?n marry men, women marry women
Nobody fear God only scared of death
Pastor using black power
Father making love to his daughter
See people going to church of Satan
Rich man worshipping Lucifer [Chorus]If I ever lie to the world
I can never lie to myself
If I ever lose to the world
I can never lose to myself
If I ever run from the world
I can never run from myself
Even I don’t see nobody
I will always see myself
Prophecy coming to past
Simantiniyana
Ya maami revelation is true
Look in the camera
Take a picture cheese
Them say everything the picture sees
Them general oversees
Prophecy coming to past
Lyrics video to “World”, performed by Bella Shmurda… Enjoy!