14
13
33
5
35
45
38
37
30
3
24
49
4
25
50
18
11
29
15
44
2
48
21
26
43
31
23
7
9
10
8
39
22
46
34
47
40
16
1
20
32

Ashes 2023: Weather may force England to kick Bazball up a gear, says Ben Stokes

137 2 minutes read


B

en Stokes has admitted that a grim weather forecast may force England to push Bazball to new extremes as they look to keep the Ashes alive in Manchester this week.

After a nine-day break, the series resumes at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with England have pulled the deficit back to 2-1 with their victory in the Third Test at Headingley.


Source link

137 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

3 Indian Players Who Made Their Debuts After MS Dhoni But Retired Before Him

Exclusive Interview With Dillian Whyte Protege Youssef Khoumari (11-0-1)

Wimbledon order of play today: Andy Murray battles Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court

Wimbledon order of play today: Andy Murray battles Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court

Full order of play for Middle Sunday, start time and how to watch in UK

Full order of play for Middle Sunday, start time and how to watch in UK

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo