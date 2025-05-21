16
44
39
33
18
2
46
11
37
8
35
40
32
20
43
9
34
24
15
3
25
26
49
29
1
22
14
23
10
38
4
13
5
31
30
48
‘I’ve got to be mindful’: Ben Stokes to play it safe ahead of England Test vs Zimbabwe

‘I’ve got to be mindful’: Ben Stokes to play it safe ahead of England Test vs Zimbabwe

2025-05-21Last Updated: 2025-05-21
354 Less than a minute


Woakes has been named in a 15-man squad that includes brother Farhan and Rehan Ahmed, teenager Rocky Flintoff and Jordan Cox, who was originally named in the Zimbabwe squad before picking up an abdominal injury.Jofra Archer misses a planned red-ball return after sustaining a thumb injury at the IPL, but Stokes has not yet ruled out playing against India ‘A’ himself should he feel the need for more cricket on the back of this week’s Test.


Source link

2025-05-21Last Updated: 2025-05-21
354 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Positive reaction from Town's fans to Leeds display leaves Hatters boss with a 'smile on my face'

Positive reaction from Town's fans to Leeds display leaves Hatters boss with a 'smile on my face'

2025-04-07
Davis Cup: ‘Nothing better’ for Jack Draper as Britain make excellent start to Australia tie

Davis Cup: ‘Nothing better’ for Jack Draper as Britain make excellent start to Australia tie

2023-09-13
Chelsea should be 4th, not 14th

Chelsea should be 4th, not 14th

2023-09-29
F1 2024 driver line-up almost complete as Alfa Romeo confirm Zhou Guanyu for next season

F1 2024 driver line-up almost complete as Alfa Romeo confirm Zhou Guanyu for next season

2023-09-14
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo