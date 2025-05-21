‘I’ve got to be mindful’: Ben Stokes to play it safe ahead of England Test vs Zimbabwe

Woakes has been named in a 15-man squad that includes brother Farhan and Rehan Ahmed, teenager Rocky Flintoff and Jordan Cox, who was originally named in the Zimbabwe squad before picking up an abdominal injury.Jofra Archer misses a planned red-ball return after sustaining a thumb injury at the IPL, but Stokes has not yet ruled out playing against India ‘A’ himself should he feel the need for more cricket on the back of this week’s Test.