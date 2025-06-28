Benfica vs Chelsea FC: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
The Blues have somewhat struggled in the tournament so far, edging past LAFC before losing comprehensively to Flamengo and then brushing ES Tunis ahead with a much-changed line-up.
This last-16 clash will present a significant step up in class with Benfica beating Bayern Munich to set up this clash in North Carolina having earlier put six goals past tournament whipping boys Auckland City.
It is the first meeting between these two teams since the 2013 Europa League final, which Chelsea won.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Benfica vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 9pm BST kick-off tonight, Saturday, June 28, 2025.
The match will take place at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Bank of America Stadium
Getty Images
Where to watch Benfica vs Chelsea
TV channel and live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via DAZN, with coverage starting one hour before kick-off.
DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup. No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Benfica vs Chelsea team news
Benfica have a fully fit squad, with left-back Alvaro Carreras available again after serving a suspension against Bayern Munich. Renato Sanches has shaken off a fitness issue to start in midfield.
The Portuguese giants could start with a back five, with Antonio Silva and Nicolas Otamendi at the centre.
Nicolas Jackson remains suspended for Chelsea, so Liam Delap will again spearhead the attack after scoring his first goal since his £30million arrival last time out.
Enzo Maresca rested many of his first-team stars for the win over ES Tunis, so the likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Reece James and Marc Cucurella will return.
Cole Palmer will come back in
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
Benfica vs Chelsea prediction
This should be a tight, tactical affair between two teams who are capable of beating anyone on their day.
Chelsea will have got some confidence back after beating ES Tunis comfortably with a second-string side, and perhaps no player more than Liam Delap after he scored his first goal for the club.
There should be goals at both ends, but with Chelsea to edge it.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Benfica vs Chelsea match odds
Benfica to progress: 31/20
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link