Benfica vs Chelsea FC: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

2025-06-28Last Updated: 2025-06-28
368 2 minutes read

The Blues have somewhat struggled in the tournament so far, edging past LAFC before losing comprehensively to Flamengo and then brushing ES Tunis ahead with a much-changed line-up.

This last-16 clash will present a significant step up in class with Benfica beating Bayern Munich to set up this clash in North Carolina having earlier put six goals past tournament whipping boys Auckland City.

It is the first meeting between these two teams since the 2013 Europa League final, which Chelsea won.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Benfica vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 9pm BST kick-off tonight, Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The match will take place at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bank of America Stadium

Getty Images

Where to watch Benfica vs Chelsea

TV channel and live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via DAZN, with coverage starting one hour before kick-off.

DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup. No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Benfica vs Chelsea team news

Benfica have a fully fit squad, with left-back Alvaro Carreras available again after serving a suspension against Bayern Munich. Renato Sanches has shaken off a fitness issue to start in midfield.

The Portuguese giants could start with a back five, with Antonio Silva and Nicolas Otamendi at the centre.

Nicolas Jackson remains suspended for Chelsea, so Liam Delap will again spearhead the attack after scoring his first goal since his £30million arrival last time out.


