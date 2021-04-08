Benn Steps-Up Again; Is He The Next, Big PPV Star?

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas mark’s the third time Conor Benn has headlined a Sky Sports Card and his second consecutive show. Previously, he faced IBO World Champion Sebastian Formella on November 21 where Benn dominated the German and boxed very impressively; showing vast improvements.

Additionally, Eddie Hearn and Head of Sky Sports Boxing Adam Smith explained that Benn did ‘fantastic viewership numbers‘ on Sky and will therefore take on the role of being a regular Show headliner. Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas will be Promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and streamed Live on Sky Sports (UK) and DAZN (Globally).

It was announced as the finale to Hearn’s 5-fight series. Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas will be for Benn’s WBA Continental Title and a win here for Benn will further his position (#11) with the WBA in the bid for a world title shot and set up a big fight in the summer potentially at Series 2 of Matchroom’s Fight Camp.

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas: Time to Shine for Conor Benn

Conor Benn turned professional with very little amateur experience and was moved steadily as a result. After being knocked down several times against Frenchman Cedrick Peynaud many doubted Benn would go far in the pro game but his heart, will and determination to improve kept fight fans interested in his journey and now he starts to reap the rewards of his hard work.

Benn headlined for the first time in a ‘tough ask’ against two-time European title challenger Jussi Koivula at York Hall in 2019 where he emphatically stopped him in the second round and passed the ‘eye test’ for the first time for many fans. Benn got his signature win against former IBO World Champion Sebastian Formella last time out where a punch-perfect performance proved Benn had the potential to be an elite fighter.

He now steps up the levels again and with rival Josh Kelly’s recent KO defeat to David Avanesyan, the focus will be solely on Vargas on April 10. Vargas extended one of the best prospects in boxing Vergil Ortiz 7 rounds in 2020 and Benn will be looking to match if not better than performance similarly to how he matched Shawn Porter’s performance against Formella.

With Josh Kelly, Josh Warrington, Anthony Yarde, Daniel Dubois all suffering defeats in the last few months Benn could emerge as the next British Boxing Star and rise to a ‘box office attraction’ in the future but he will have to get through the limited but tough Samuel Vargas first.

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas Undercard Fights and Details:

On Chief Support, Shannon Courtney was meant to rematch Rachel Ball but due to Ball still recovering from Covid she instead faces undefeated Australian and nemesis Ebanie Bridges on April 10 for the WBA Bantamweight World Title. Courteney is marginally more experienced with her fight with Ball at Fight Camp but they are both unproven and we could see a very fan-friendly and exciting fight as well as build-up between these two women.

Undefeated WBO Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall (9-0) makes the first defence of her title against Maria Lindberg (19-6). Marshall was meant to fight Femke Hermans who pulled out with Covid one week before and the 44-year old Lindberg was sought as a last-minute replacement. She hopes to make a statement before she moves onto a super-fight with American Claressa Shields in the summer.

Additionally, on the Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas Undercard, Bantamweight Prospect Kash Farooq (14-1) boxes Nicaragua’s Alexander Espinoza (20-2) for his WBC International Silver title, Scottish heavyweight Nick Campbell makes his professional debut and John Hedges returns over 4 rounds.