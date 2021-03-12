Best Gaming Music 2021 ♫ Best Music Mix | Deep House Electro House Edm Trap | VOL. #22 | Fortnite

Tracklist:

00:00 Marin Hoxha & AXYL – All For You

02:48 Arc North, Badjack, Cour – Down (Cover)

05:09 Sherman de Vries x Shawn J – Dead Or Alive

08:31 SAY GRACE – Boys Ain’t Shit (Joe Stone Remix)

11:14 Anzo – Moonbound

15:24 X Lovers – Mad World

17:56 Oscar N – By Your Side

21:02 Ericovich, Yonetro & L.Kaison – Intentions

23:51 John Kroon & BTWRKS – Scream (ft. Lena Luisa)

26:57 Max Brhon – Cyberpunk

30:06 Max Brhon – The Future

33:39 JRL – Freedom

36:21 Romen Jewels & Phino – Fire

39:46 Pablo Oliver – Unforgettable Ft Robin Vane

42:50 Alban Chela & Britt Lari – Runnin’

45:38 Ree – I Don’t Mind (feat Nay Shalom)

48:56 Alban Chela – You’re My Reason Now (ft. SIRMA)

51:41 Alban Chela – Leave A Light On (Ft. Mike Watson)

54:21 Unknown Brain – Say Goodbye (ft. Marvin Divine)

57:55 RUBIKA & Airmow – Prodigy (feat. Chelsey Chantelle)

