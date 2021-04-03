Best Music Mix 2021 | ♫ 1H Gaming Music ♫ | Dubstep, Electro House, EDM, Trap #55





Best Music Mix 2021 | ♫ 1H Gaming Music ♫ | Dubstep, Electro House, EDM, Trap

We are a Music vlog/Label with the honor of promoting the beauty of our country with images, background recordings and ambiance, we also promote artists such as “Lukasoprom, Niko, Hush, TH3 DARP, Jstn Dmnd, Big Zee, Ozlig, Sabai With Løve, RYYZN, Sickrate, SIIK, NATAN, KOCMO, Ad Voca, Bloky, Skyvello, Zight, Sonna Rele, Steve Modana, Artemis Fall, Hoober, Vanessa, Campagna, Crew Cardinal,Ellis, Scott the Pisces, Aleesia, Koven, Marc Crown, PISTOLPACKIN, 4URA, BrillLion, Haley Maze” with the correct use and within the laws, adding a differentiated value and more to the viewer!

© Video recorded by 1DoBrasil Music

© Background Edited by 1DoBrasil Music

© Mix by 1DoBrasil Music

All songs with signed contract

Drone used: Mavic Mini

Tracklist:

1 – Lukasoprom – Kratos (feat. Niko)

2 – Hush – Freaky [NCS Release] 3 – TH3 DARP, Jstn Dmnd & Big Zee – The One

4 – Ozlig – Collide (Radio Edit)

5 – Sabai With Løve & RYYZN – I Need Ya [Monstercat Release] 6 – Sickrate & SIIK – Silent & Grey

7 – NATAN – Falling Down

8 – KOCMO – I Want It All

9 – Ad Voca – Darkness

10 – Bloky & Skyvello – In You

11 – Zight, Sonna Rele – Fly Away

12 – Steve Modana – Memories

13 – Artemis Fall – Stardust

14 – Hoober – Higher feat Vanessa & Campagna [NCS Release] 15 – Crew Cardinal – The Reason

16 – RYYZN – Rolex

17 – Ellis – Orbit [Monstercat Release] 18 – Scott the Pisces – Perfect Summer ft Aleesia

19 – Koven – Light Up [Monstercat Release] 20 – Marc Crown – Lighthouse Melody

21 – PISTOLPACKIN – BVCKSTBR x M-RATED

22 – 4URA & BrillLion & Haley Maze – Crashing Into You

……….

best music mix 2021, best music mix 2020, best music mix, music mix, music mix 2021, mix, best mix, best mix 2021, 1h gaming music, best edm, dubstep, electro house, best music, gaming music, 1 hour music, nocopyrightsounds, ncs, 1dobrasil music, edm, house,best ncs, car music, best gaming music, mix 2021, best music 2021, music 2021, new music 2021, new song 2021, gaming music 2021, gaming mix 2021, 1hr gaming mix 2021, popular song, remix popular songs, hits 2021, popular songs 2021, popular songs, pop songs 2021, top songs 2021, new songs 2021, best songs 2021, popular song, pop songs, english songs 2021, new popular songs, best pop songs, top songs, english songs, top hits 2021, pop hits 2021, pop music 2021, music 2021, top music 2021, new songs, pop song 2021, best songs, new song 2021, popular music, english song 2021, new pop songs, best english songs, english music 2021, best music 2021, popular songs 2020, pop songs 2020, remixes of popular songs, top songs january 2021, best music mix, best music, best music 2021, best gaming music, best music mix 2021, best gaming music 2020 mix, music, best music 2020, gaming music, best gaming music 2021, best gaming music mix 2021, top music, pop music, best pop music, best music mix 2020, best of edm, gaming music 2020, electronic music, gaming music 2020 mix, gaming music mix, magic music, best music mix 2019, music mix 2020, gaming music mix 2020, music 2020, gaming music 2021, best gaming music 2020, gaming music 2021 mix, best pop songs, car music mix, car music, car mix, car mix music, car bass music, best car music, car music mix 2019, best car music mix,mix, car music 2021, car music mix 2021, car music mix 2020, dance music, bass boosted music, car bass, house music, bass boosted music mix, car music 2020, car music 2019, car bass mix, best music, bass boosted car music, remix, party music, bass music movement, gangster music, party mix, music mix, best mix, best music mix, car, music 2021, top music 2021, pop music 2021,best music 2021, english music 2021, pop music, top music, best music, pop hits 2021, top hits 2021, pop songs 2021, popular songs 2021, pop song 2021, english music, popular music, english songs 2021, top songs 2021, ethiopian music 2021, english song 2021, new ethiopian music 2021, new amharic music 2021, music 2020, best pop music