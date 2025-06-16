The best tennis gadgets and gizmos in 2025

If you’re a regular player, buying new tennis balls on repeat goes with the territory. Or does it?

PressureBox offers a neat solution for extending the life of recently used tennis balls. This clever bit of tech is an easy-to-use, automated battery-powered air pressuriser that keeps your balls pressurised to an optimum standard between your time on the court.

Now look, it’s no miracle worker. It can’t revive those tired, flat balls with worn felt covering. However, it can extend the lie of newly opened tennis balls by up to four times. It means you can play with them for significantly longer, which should save you cash on purchasing new balls in the long run.

PressureBox weighs around 940g and stores up to four balls. It requires USB charger to juice up, taking around 4.5 hours for a full charge, giving you four weeks of use