Bianca Censori Bares It All In New Photos Wearing Just A Bra And Thong

It was all the better to make her the focus of attention, as Censori was first seen in a white bra and underwear with high-cut hips. In a second picture, she turned around to bare her backside, showing her tiny white thong while wearing kitten heels.

Censori wrote that her provocateur husband, 48, took the photos, noting in the captions of the Wednesday, July 16 Instagram posts, “Japan October 2024 shot by @ye.”

Fans were divided by the pictures. One person joked, “Most clothes she’s worn all year,” after her series of nearly nude photos the week prior.

Others had laughs about the rapper’s camera skills, with a second fan noting, “He has trouble focusing….. lol.”

A third complained, “@ye create a good picture bro it’s blurr.”

But a fourth fan told Censori, “What a husband you have, great guy my dear.”

The photos appeared to be from the same session as a series of risqué Polaroids Censori shared on July 8.

In those, she was naked except for a see-through nylon sheath that was similar to the “Invisible Dress” the Australian native wore to the 2025 Grammys, where she was basically nude.