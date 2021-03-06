Big Sean Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle in ‘Deep Reverence’ Video

The Marathon continues.

Seven months after releasing their collaboration, Big Sean pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle in the heartfelt video for “Deep Reverence.” With Snoop Dogg behind the wheel, the Detroit rapper drives through Nipsey’s L.A. hometown in a blue lowrider while his crew including Hit-Boy rides behind in Rolls-Royces. He also honors the Crenshaw legend by visiting a basketball court outside Crete Academy in Hyde Park painted with a giant mural.

“If it ain’t Nipsey blue, it’s Detroit blue,” raps Sean Don as he reflects on Nipsey’s legacy.

“Deep Reverence” appears on Sean’s chart-topping album Detroit 2. The song is nominated for Best Rap Performance at next week’s Grammys.

“This one of the most uncomfortable, honest songs I ever did,” said Sean. “I said things on here I thought I’d never say publicly, but realized that u gotta live and own all your truths, cause u can’t always count on that opportunity to be there. To one of the realest, most solid humans ever made @nipseyhussle ! Thank you bro! You still blessing all of us! It’s deeper than 4Life it’s 4ever.”