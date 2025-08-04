Big Steezee x Martell Announce Star-Studded Winter Event – Building on the momentum of their strategic partnership announced eight months ago, Big Steezee and iconic cognac brand Martell return this August with the Winter Edition of their dynamic collaborative series.

Set for Saturday, 16 August 2025 at Level Three Premium Venue in Sandton, the event promises a next-level blend of music, culture, and premium experience.

Big Steezee x Martell Winter event Headliner

This year’s headline act is rising Nigerian artist Fola (Folpaondis), making his South African debut. Known for his dynamic vocal style and cross-continental sound, Fola has rapidly become one of West Africa’s most promising new voices. His performance at Big Steezee is expected to be a major cultural moment.

Additional Artists for Big Steezee x Martell Winter Event

Joining the lineup is South African viral sensation Ciza, best known for his smash hit “ISAKA (6AM)”, which continues to dominate dancefloors and streaming charts across the continent.

Also taking the stage is BabyDaiz, the South African-Congolese rapper known for bringing raw energy and repping hip-hop with purpose and passion. His gritty style and electric stage presence have made him a standout on the underground scene, now stepping into the spotlight on a major stage.

Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop

This Winter Edition brings together a powerful lineup across Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop. Featuring Meggax, Umthakathi Kush, Linda Moeketsi, DJ Nel, Amanda Zinhle, DJ Samson and DJ Harbokey. Also included are Bigg Nandz, Mmabo, Rei Mindz, Roca, Spokenpriestess and Surflex. Hosting the night is none other than the legendary Jerry Schaffer. His command of the mic and electric energy will guide the night from start to finish.

“Big Steezee x Martell is more than an event. It’s a platform for youth expression, creative connection, and cultural elevation. We’re creating a space where premium meets authentic. Where the next generation of African talent takes center stage.” ~ Chukwudi Odinachi Adibe, founder of Big Steezee.

Immersive brand activations, luxury bottle service and bold fashion

With immersive brand activations, luxury bottle service, bold fashion, and an audience of tastemakers and culture leaders. The Winter Edition is poised to be one of the season’s most talked-about experiences.

More About Big Steezee

Big Steezee is more than just a party, it is a premium cultural movement. Merging music, lifestyle, and networking into a singular, unforgettable experience. Positioned at the intersection of entertainment and connection, Big Steezee has grown into a platform that celebrates Africa’s dynamic creativity.

Tickets and table reservations for Big Steezee x Martell are now available via Webtickets here

Limited VIP sections available. Early booking is strongly advised.