Big Zulu Drops First Single For 2021 After Success of Mali Eningi. SAMA Award Nominee Big Zulu is a rapper that constantly flies the South African flag high and stays true to his authenticity in his music. The successful rapper is one of the few rappers in the SA hip hop community to have had one of the biggest songs in the country and have the song reach different parts of the globe.

The Ama Million hit maker recently took to twitter to announce the release of his first single for 2021 after the astounding success of his single Mali Eningi. He urged fans to stream his new single Inhlupheko featuring Mduduzi Ncube on all digital streaming platforms.

Big Zulu‘s tweet read, “Nkabi Nation New Single Big Zulu ft Mduduzi- Inhlupheko It’s out you can get it all digital platform“.

Big Zulu got deep and personal with this track release and touches listeners with the release. Mduduzi’s vocals add a beautiful touch to the track making it perfect for Big Zulu’s first single for 2021.

The two artists have worked together before on Mduduzi’s 2020 single Isiginci.

Big Zulu is set to release an album in 2021 but has not released in specific details about the upcoming project. The rapper previously shared a photo of him in studio with members of his production team working on delivering a fire project.

The Mali Eningi hit maker recently celebrated his sophomore album Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe achieving Gold Status. Thie was Big Zulu’s first album to achieve Gold status. Could fans be seeing more of Big Zulu’s music clocking this achievement soon?

The KwaZulu-Natal native rapper saw a multitude of success for his 2020 single Mali Eningi featuring Intaba Yase Dubai and Riky Rick.

Stream Big Zulu’s new single Inhlupheko featuring Mduduzi here:

https://electromodeza.lnk.to/InhluphekoAr