The post Big Zulu Names His Top 4 SA Rappers appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Big Zulu Names His Top 4 SA Rappers. Platinum selling rapper Big Zulu is on a level of his own, with his music reaching new heights in South Africa. The rapper has had one of the biggest songs in the country and has plans to continue celebrating his tradition and culture through his music. Although he stays quiet on his social media, the rapper does have some things on his mind and one thing are his top rappers right now!

The Ama Million hitmaker recently appeared on MacG’s ‘Podcast And Chill With MacG’ to speak about a number of topics including Big Zulu’s rise to fame, his life as a taxi driver and the success of his track Mali Eningi.

During the Q&A part of the podcast, MacG asked Big Zulu who he feels are his Top 5 rappers in South Africa are. He named, Zakwe, Kwesta, ProKid and YoungstaCPT as his favourites.

Explaining why he mentioned Zakwe, Big Zulu mentioned that him and Zakwe are brothers and they’ve lived together for a long time. “Another thing you should know is Zakwe is my brother that I lived with for so long, he has carried for a long time he has never forsaken me, not even a single day.”

“Kwesta, that is also my brother, we lived with him, he has never had any problems.” Big Zulu said. He then named YongstaCPT as his third top rapper and said, “It’s Youngsta, even though I don’t understand him but but I can hear his rhythm and flow.“

When talking about ProKid, he mentioned that Pro was one of his heros. Big Zulu said, “My here Pro has left me, he was a hero I think to all of us.”

MacG asked Big Zulu what his thoughts are on Emtee and he mentioned that Emtee isn’t exactly a rapper but he does make good music and his music always has a message and that’s why he respects him. He also respects A-Reece but he doesn’t fully understand his music.

Check out Big Zulu’s Interview here:

The post Big Zulu Names His Top 4 SA Rappers appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Source