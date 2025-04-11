Big Zulu Roars Back with ‘Icala Lempumelelo’
Big Zulu Roars Back with ‘Icala Lempumelelo’ – Multi-award-winning artist Big Zulu has officially released his highly anticipated album, Icala Lempumelelo, a vibrant homage to his musical versatility and deep-rooted cultural identity. This star-studded Project features legends and rising talent, celebrated with electrifying launch events in Durban and Johannesburg.
The album, now available on all major streaming platforms, seamlessly weaves together Ushun, Hip Hop, and Afro Pop, while showcasing collaborations with industry icons like uBab’ Shwi, Sjava, and eMtee, alongside rising stars such as Ma7.
The 12-track project is a testament to Big Zulu’s artistic evolution, blending introspective storytelling with infectious rhythms. Standout moments include the anthemic lead single “Abazazi Bafunani” (feat. eMtee) and the genre-fluid “Mbali yam” (feat. Aymos), alongside the soul-stirring “Interlude” (feat. Sjava & Ma7).
In a heartfelt statement, Big Zulu expressed gratitude to his supporters and team.
“I would like to thank my team for the hard work they put in, including everyone that has shown me love in Durban and Johannesburg.
In this album, I highlighted the love I have for different genres. Everyone will get a treat featuring legends and upcoming talents, all adding a touch to the culture.”
~ Big Zulu
Icala Lempumelelo Tracklist
1. Icala LeMpumelelo
2.Mthulise (feat. Shwi Mntombazane)
3.Mina Ngedwa (feat. Nkosazana Daughter)
4. Isisu Som’Hambi (feat. Zakwe & Siya Ntuli)
5. Ng’Sale Nobani (feat. Zeh Mcgeba & Zee Nxumalo)
6. Impilo Ekhaya
7. Mbali yam (feat. Aymos)
8.Ungekho Eduze (feat. Nkosazana Daughter)
9. Interlude (feat. Sjava & Ma7)
10. Abazazi Bafunani (feat. eMtee)
11. iNkululeko (feat. Toss & Sir Trill)
12. 10 Past 4 (feat. Xowla & Zakwe)
The album’s release was marked by two unforgettable events. Big Zulu’s hometown of Durban ignited with an exclusive launch at the Playhouse, featuring electrifying performances by the UKZN cheerleaders and Inkabi Nation. Johannesburg followed with an intimate listening session at Spitz, where fans were treated to a live rendition of “Abazazi Bafunani”, solidifying the track as an instant crowd favourite.
Big Zulu extended thanks to sponsors Benny and Spitz for their unwavering support: “Their belief in our vision has been pivotal in bringing this album to life.”
