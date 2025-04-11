Big Zulu Roars Back with ‘Icala Lempumelelo’ – Multi-award-winning artist Big Zulu has officially released his highly anticipated album, Icala Lempumelelo, a vibrant homage to his musical versatility and deep-rooted cultural identity. This star-studded Project features legends and rising talent, celebrated with electrifying launch events in Durban and Johannesburg.

The album, now available on all major streaming platforms, seamlessly weaves together Ushun, Hip Hop, and Afro Pop, while showcasing collaborations with industry icons like uBab’ Shwi, Sjava, and eMtee, alongside rising stars such as Ma7.

The 12-track project is a testament to Big Zulu’s artistic evolution, blending introspective storytelling with infectious rhythms. Standout moments include the anthemic lead single “Abazazi Bafunani” (feat. eMtee) and the genre-fluid “Mbali yam” (feat. Aymos), alongside the soul-stirring “Interlude” (feat. Sjava & Ma7).

Stream ‘Icala Lempumelelo’ here

In a heartfelt statement, Big Zulu expressed gratitude to his supporters and team.

“I would like to thank my team for the hard work they put in, including everyone that has shown me love in Durban and Johannesburg. In this album, I highlighted the love I have for different genres. Everyone will get a treat featuring legends and upcoming talents, all adding a touch to the culture.” ~ Big Zulu

Icala Lempumelelo Tracklist

1. Icala LeMpumelelo

2.Mthulise (feat. Shwi Mntombazane)

3.Mina Ngedwa (feat. Nkosazana Daughter)

4. Isisu Som’Hambi (feat. Zakwe & Siya Ntuli)

5. Ng’Sale Nobani (feat. Zeh Mcgeba & Zee Nxumalo)

6. Impilo Ekhaya

7. Mbali yam (feat. Aymos)

8.Ungekho Eduze (feat. Nkosazana Daughter)

9. Interlude (feat. Sjava & Ma7)

10. Abazazi Bafunani (feat. eMtee)

11. iNkululeko (feat. Toss & Sir Trill)

12. 10 Past 4 (feat. Xowla & Zakwe)